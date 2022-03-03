Markets
Thursday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: RCII, PTVE

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rent-A-Center, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of RCII, at a cost of $27.08 each, for a total investment of $1.08M. Fadel was up about 11.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RCII trading as high as $30.20 at last check today. Rent-A-Center is trading up about 3.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Fadel in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased $494,455 worth of Pactiv Evergreen , purchasing 52,606 shares at a cost of $9.40 each. Pactiv Evergreen is trading down about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

