Markets
EVOP

Thursday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: EVOP, AMTI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At EVO Payments, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of EVOP, at a cost of $22.61 each, for a total investment of $452,300. EVO Payments is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Aaron Vandevender bought $317,699 worth of Applied Molecular Transport, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.35 each. Applied Molecular Transport is trading down about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to bag AMTI at a price even lower than Vandevender did, with shares trading as low as $5.68 at last check today which is 10.6% below Vandevender's purchase price.

Thursday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: EVOP, AMTI
VIDEO: Thursday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: EVOP, AMTI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVOP AMTI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular