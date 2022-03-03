Thursday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: EVOP, AMTI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At EVO Payments, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of EVOP, at a cost of $22.61 each, for a total investment of $452,300. EVO Payments is trading up about 1.4% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Aaron Vandevender bought $317,699 worth of Applied Molecular Transport, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.35 each. Applied Molecular Transport is trading down about 1.7% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to bag AMTI at a price even lower than Vandevender did, with shares trading as low as $5.68 at last check today which is 10.6% below Vandevender's purchase price.

