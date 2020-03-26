Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HPP, GMS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hudson Pacific Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of HPP, at a cost of $16.67 each, for a total investment of $1.26M. Glaser was up about 37.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HPP trading as high as $22.90 at last check today. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Glaser purchased HPP on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $365,920 at an average of $26.14 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Ronald R. Ross bought $1.21M worth of GMS, buying 108,602 shares at a cost of $11.17 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ross in the past year. GMS Inc is trading up about 8.8% on the day Thursday. So far Ross is in the green, up about 53.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.14.

