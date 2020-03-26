Markets
HPP

Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HPP, GMS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Hudson Pacific Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of HPP, at a cost of $16.67 each, for a total investment of $1.26M. Glaser was up about 37.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HPP trading as high as $22.90 at last check today. Hudson Pacific Properties is trading up about 2.7% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Glaser purchased HPP on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $365,920 at an average of $26.14 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Ronald R. Ross bought $1.21M worth of GMS, buying 108,602 shares at a cost of $11.17 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ross in the past year. GMS Inc is trading up about 8.8% on the day Thursday. So far Ross is in the green, up about 53.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.14.

Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HPP, GMS
VIDEO: Thursday 3/26 Insider Buying Report: HPP, GMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HPP GMS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular