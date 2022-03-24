As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sana Biotechnology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of SANA, at a cost of $7.30 each, for a total investment of $204,400. Sana Biotechnology is trading down about 4.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Stephen E. Macadam purchased $202,455 worth of Veritiv, purchasing 1,600 shares at a cost of $126.53 a piece. Before this latest buy, Macadam made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $189,945 shares at a cost of $126.63 each. Veritiv is trading up about 6.8% on the day Thursday. Macadam was up about 7.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VRTV trading as high as $136.50 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: SANA, VRTV

