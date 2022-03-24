Markets
Thursday 3/24 Insider Buying Report: ASPN, GME

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aspen Aerogels, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of ASPN, at a cost of $33.12 each, for a total investment of $4.50M. So far Gervis is in the green, up about 14.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.04. Aspen Aerogels is trading up about 10.4% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gervis in the past twelve months.

And at GameStop, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Lawrence Cheng who purchased 4,000 shares for a cost of $95.84 each, for a total investment of $383,355. GameStop is trading down about 7.9% on the day Thursday. Cheng was up about 43.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with GME trading as high as $137.11 in trading on Thursday.

