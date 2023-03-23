Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Paramount Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chairman, CEO and President Albert P. Behler purchased 70,000 shares of PGRE, for a cost of $4.27 each, for a total investment of $299,150. Bargain hunters are able to snag PGRE at a price even lower than Behler did, with the stock trading as low as $4.01 at last check today -- that's 6.2% below Behler's purchase price. Paramount Group is trading off about 4.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Behler bought PGRE on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.45M at an average of $5.36 per share.

And at Bankwell Financial Group, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director James M. Garnett Jr. who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $26.50 each, for a total investment of $265,000. Before this latest buy, Garnett Jr. purchased BWFG on 22 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.90M at an average of $28.35 per share. Bankwell Financial Group is trading down about 1.3% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to snag BWFG at a price even lower than Garnett Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $24.96 in trading on Thursday which is 5.8% below Garnett Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: PGRE, BWFG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.