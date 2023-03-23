Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals', Eric Andersen, made a $1.85M buy of MACK, purchasing 160,590 shares at a cost of $11.52 each. So far Andersen is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.01. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Andersen in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Chief Operating Officer Anthony M. Aisquith bought $490,000 worth of OneWater Marine, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $24.50 each. OneWater Marine is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Aisquith was up about 5.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ONEW trading as high as $25.79 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: MACK, ONEW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.