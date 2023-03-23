Markets
MACK

Thursday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: MACK, ONEW

March 23, 2023 — 10:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals', Eric Andersen, made a $1.85M buy of MACK, purchasing 160,590 shares at a cost of $11.52 each. So far Andersen is in the green, up about 4.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.01. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Andersen in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Chief Operating Officer Anthony M. Aisquith bought $490,000 worth of OneWater Marine, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $24.50 each. OneWater Marine is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. Aisquith was up about 5.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ONEW trading as high as $25.79 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: MACK, ONEWVIDEO: Thursday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: MACK, ONEW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MACK
ONEW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.