As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tronox Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of TROX, at a cost of $7.17 each, for a total investment of $215,130. Jones was up about 5.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TROX trading as high as $7.58 at last check today. Tronox Holdings is trading up about 0.5% on the day Thursday.

And at Sempra, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Pablo Ferrero who bought 2,600 shares at a cost of $70.96 each, for a total investment of $184,496. Sempra is trading down about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up SRE at a price even lower than Ferrero did, with shares trading as low as $69.69 in trading on Thursday which is 1.8% below Ferrero's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: TROX, SRE

