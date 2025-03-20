News & Insights

Markets
KW

Thursday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: KW, AHH

March 20, 2025 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of KW, at a cost of $8.56 each, for a total investment of $350,960. Zax was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KW trading as high as $8.95 at last check today. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Zax in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director A. Russell Kirk bought $305,630 worth of Armada Hoffler Properties, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $7.64 each. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday. So far Kirk is in the green, up about 2.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.83.

Thursday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: KW, AHHVIDEO: Thursday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: KW, AHH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KW
AHH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.