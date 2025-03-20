As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of KW, at a cost of $8.56 each, for a total investment of $350,960. Zax was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KW trading as high as $8.95 at last check today. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Zax in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director A. Russell Kirk bought $305,630 worth of Armada Hoffler Properties, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $7.64 each. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday. So far Kirk is in the green, up about 2.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.83.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/20 Insider Buying Report: KW, AHH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.