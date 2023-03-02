Markets
Thursday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: OGE, NEWT

March 02, 2023 — 01:33 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At OGE Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE, for a cost of $36.65 each, for a total investment of $183,235. Bargain hunters can grab OGE at a price even lower than Rainbolt did, with the stock trading as low as $34.88 at last check today which is 4.8% below Rainbolt's purchase price. OGE Energy is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Rainbolt in the past year.

And at NewtekOne, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO Barry Sloane who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $15.32 each, for a total investment of $153,200. Before this latest buy, Sloane made one other purchase in the past year, buying $101,636 shares at a cost of $24.20 each. NewtekOne is trading down about 0.2% on the day Thursday.

