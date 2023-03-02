Markets
Thursday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: KDP, ETR

March 02, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Keurig Dr Pepper, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of KDP, at a cost of $35.59 each, for a total investment of $711,800. Investors are able to buy KDP at a price even lower than Priyadarshi did, with the stock changing hands as low as $34.20 in trading on Thursday -- that's 3.9% below Priyadarshi's purchase price. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Priyadarshi made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $350,000 shares at a cost of $35.00 a piece.

And at Entergy, there was insider buying on Monday, by Anastasia Minor who purchased 2,500 shares for a cost of $107.50 each, for a trade totaling $268,750. This buy marks the first one filed by Minor in the past year. Entergy is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters can pick up ETR even cheaper than Minor did, with the stock changing hands as low as $101.25 at last check today which is 5.8% under Minor's purchase price.

