As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, WhiteHorse Finance's Director, John Bolduc, made a $179,588 buy of WHF, purchasing 25,170 shares at a cost of $7.13 a piece. So far Bolduc is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.36. WhiteHorse Finance is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Bolduc bought WHF at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $676,517 at an average of $7.48 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Paul Stahlin bought $131,900 worth of Northfield Bancorp, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.19 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Stahlin in the past twelve months. Northfield Bancorp is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WHF, NFBK

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