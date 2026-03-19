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Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WHF, NFBK

March 19, 2026 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, WhiteHorse Finance's Director, John Bolduc, made a $179,588 buy of WHF, purchasing 25,170 shares at a cost of $7.13 a piece. So far Bolduc is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.36. WhiteHorse Finance is trading trading flat on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Bolduc bought WHF at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $676,517 at an average of $7.48 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Paul Stahlin bought $131,900 worth of Northfield Bancorp, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.19 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Stahlin in the past twelve months. Northfield Bancorp is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WHF, NFBKVIDEO: Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WHF, NFBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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WHF
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