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Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WEST, FCNCA

March 19, 2026 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Westrock Coffee, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 55,000 shares of WEST, at a cost of $4.60 each, for a total investment of $253,000. Westrock Coffee is trading down about 2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Ford bought WEST at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.25M at an average of $6.27 per share.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. bought $230,950 worth of First Citizens BancShares, buying 149 shares at a cost of $1550.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Holding Jr. purchased FCNCA at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.96M at an average of $1657.18 per share. First Citizens BancShares is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Holding Jr. was up about 17.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FCNCA trading as high as $1815.33 in trading on Thursday.

Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WEST, FCNCAVIDEO: Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WEST, FCNCA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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WEST
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