As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Westrock Coffee, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 55,000 shares of WEST, at a cost of $4.60 each, for a total investment of $253,000. Westrock Coffee is trading down about 2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Ford bought WEST at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.25M at an average of $6.27 per share.

And also on Tuesday, CEO Frank B. Holding Jr. bought $230,950 worth of First Citizens BancShares, buying 149 shares at a cost of $1550.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Holding Jr. purchased FCNCA at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.96M at an average of $1657.18 per share. First Citizens BancShares is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. Holding Jr. was up about 17.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FCNCA trading as high as $1815.33 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: WEST, FCNCA

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