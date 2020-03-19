Markets
CLDR

Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: CLDR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Cloudera, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Peter H. Fenton purchased 719,000 shares of CLDR, for a cost of $6.95 each, for a total investment of $5M. Investors are able to snag CLDR at a price even lower than Fenton did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.40 at last check today which is 22.3% under Fenton's purchase price. Cloudera is trading up about 14.8% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: CLDR
VIDEO: Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: CLDR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLDR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular