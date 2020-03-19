Thursday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: CLDR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Cloudera, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Peter H. Fenton purchased 719,000 shares of CLDR, for a cost of $6.95 each, for a total investment of $5M. Investors are able to snag CLDR at a price even lower than Fenton did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.40 at last check today which is 22.3% under Fenton's purchase price. Cloudera is trading up about 14.8% on the day Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.