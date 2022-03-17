Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Landsea Homes, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer John Ho purchased 65,248 shares of LSEA, at a cost of $7.77 each, for a total investment of $506,833. So far Ho is in the green, up about 16.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $9.08. Landsea Homes is trading up about 4.3% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ho in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought $474,900 worth of Digital Turbine, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $31.66 a piece. Before this latest buy, Deutschman purchased APPS at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $307,590 at an average of $51.27 per share. Digital Turbine is trading up about 4.2% on the day Thursday. So far Deutschman is in the green, up about 26.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $40.10.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: LSEA, APPS

