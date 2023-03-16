Markets
Thursday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: SON, BXP

March 16, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Sonoco Products' Director, Robert R. Hill Jr., made a $560,000 purchase of SON, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $56.00 each. Bargain hunters can pick up SON at a price even lower than Hill Jr. did, with the stock trading as low as $54.24 in trading on Thursday which is 3.1% below Hill Jr.'s purchase price. Sonoco Products is trading up about 1.3% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hill Jr. in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased $529,200 worth of Boston Properties, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $52.92 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Lustig in the past twelve months. Boston Properties is trading down about 1.1% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: SON, BXP

