Markets
GH

Thursday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: GH, SCHW

March 16, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Guardant Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Co-Chief Executive Officer Amirali Talasaz bought 97,000 shares of GH, at a cost of $25.79 each, for a total investment of $2.50M. So far Talasaz is in the green, up about 11.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $28.75. Guardant Health Inc is trading up about 4.7% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Director Stephen A. Ellis bought $2.00M worth of Charles Schwab, buying 34,387 shares at a cost of $58.26 a piece. Charles Schwab is trading off about 4.6% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: GH, SCHWVIDEO: Thursday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: GH, SCHW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GH
SCHW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.