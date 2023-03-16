Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Guardant Health, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Co-Chief Executive Officer Amirali Talasaz bought 97,000 shares of GH, at a cost of $25.79 each, for a total investment of $2.50M. So far Talasaz is in the green, up about 11.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $28.75. Guardant Health Inc is trading up about 4.7% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Director Stephen A. Ellis bought $2.00M worth of Charles Schwab, buying 34,387 shares at a cost of $58.26 a piece. Charles Schwab is trading off about 4.6% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/16 Insider Buying Report: GH, SCHW

