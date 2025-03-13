News & Insights

Thursday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: IONQ, CRMT

March 13, 2025 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Ionq's , William F. Scannell, made a $2.03M buy of IONQ, purchasing 93,066 shares at a cost of $21.81 a piece. Ionq is trading down about 2.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Scannell in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased $509,166 worth of America's Car-Mart, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $42.43 each. Before this latest buy, Welch made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $999,965 shares at a cost of $43.00 a piece. America's Car-Mart is trading up about 4.5% on the day Thursday. Welch was up about 12.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRMT trading as high as $47.89 in trading on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
