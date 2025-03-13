As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Ionq's , William F. Scannell, made a $2.03M buy of IONQ, purchasing 93,066 shares at a cost of $21.81 a piece. Ionq is trading down about 2.6% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Scannell in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased $509,166 worth of America's Car-Mart, purchasing 12,000 shares at a cost of $42.43 each. Before this latest buy, Welch made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $999,965 shares at a cost of $43.00 a piece. America's Car-Mart is trading up about 4.5% on the day Thursday. Welch was up about 12.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CRMT trading as high as $47.89 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: IONQ, CRMT

