As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At MannKind, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Michael Castagna bought 100,000 shares of MNKD, for a cost of $2.59 each, for a total investment of $259,000. Castagna was up about 11.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MNKD trading as high as $2.88 at last check today. MannKind is trading down about 1.1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Castagna in the past year.

And at Sempra, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Richard J. Mark who bought 2,692 shares at a cost of $93.30 each, for a trade totaling $251,164. Sempra is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: MNKD, SRE

