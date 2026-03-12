Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: AMR, CVSA

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alpha Metallurgical Resources, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 25,000 shares of AMR, for a cost of $176.23 each, for a total investment of $4.41M. Courtis was up about 11.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMR trading as high as $197.21 at last check today. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Courtis purchased AMR at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $30.74M at an average of $161.79 per share.

And at Covista, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Michael W. Malafronte who bought 36,036 shares for a cost of $100.88 each, for a total investment of $3.64M. Covista is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. So far Malafronte is in the green, up about 2.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $103.25.

