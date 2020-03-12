Markets
ARMK

Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: ARMK, PFG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Aramark's Chief Executive Officer, John J. Zillmer, made a $1.03M buy of ARMK, purchasing 40,000 shares at a cost of $25.82 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag ARMK even cheaper than Zillmer did, with shares changing hands as low as $20.82 in trading on Thursday -- that's 19.4% below Zillmer's purchase price. Aramark is trading down about 19.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Zillmer made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.49M shares at a cost of $42.68 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Daniel Gelatt bought $999,823 worth of Principal Financial Group, buying 28,148 shares at a cost of $35.52 each. Principal Financial Group is trading off about 11.4% on the day Thursday. Investors have the opportunity to bag PFG at a price even lower than Gelatt did, with the stock trading as low as $31.70 at last check today which is 10.8% below Gelatt's purchase price.

Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: ARMK, PFG
VIDEO: Thursday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: ARMK, PFG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARMK PFG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular