Thursday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: STBA, GHL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, S & T Bancorp's Director, Christina Anne Cassotis, made a $75,164 purchase of STBA, buying 2,300 shares at a cost of $32.68 a piece. Cassotis was up about 5.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with STBA trading as high as $34.32 at last check today. S & T Bancorp is trading down about 1% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cassotis in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Director Kevin Ferro purchased $68,963 worth of Greenhill & CO, purchasing 4,744 shares at a cost of $14.54 a piece. Greenhill & CO is trading off about 3.6% on the day Thursday. Ferro was up about 28.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GHL trading as high as $18.73 at last check today.

