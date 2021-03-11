Markets
Thursday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: NRK, EVFM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Vice President Michael A. Perry bought 8,568 shares of NRK, at a cost of $13.48 each, for a total investment of $115,473. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

And at Evofem Biosciences, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Saundra L. Pelletier who purchased 45,249 shares at a cost of $2.28 each, for a trade totaling $103,168. Evofem Biosciences is trading down about 2.2% on the day Thursday. Pelletier was up about 19.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EVFM trading as high as $2.73 in trading on Thursday.

