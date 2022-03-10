Thursday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: VBTX, TBI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Veritex Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of VBTX, at a cost of $38.00 each, for a total investment of $500,004. Veritex Holdings is trading up about 4.6% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bolin in the past twelve months.

And at TrueBlue, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CFO Derrek Lane Gafford who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $25.21 each, for a total investment of $378,150. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gafford in the past year. TrueBlue is trading up about 2% on the day Thursday. So far Gafford is in the green, up about 7.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $27.19.

