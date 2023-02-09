Thursday 2/9 Insider Buying Report: RILY, PMT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, B. Riley Financial (RILY)'s CEO B. Riley Securities, Inc., Andrew Moore, made a $774,928 purchase of RILY, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $38.75 a piece. Moore was up about 6.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RILY trading as high as $41.27 in trading on Thursday. B. Riley Financial Inc is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Moore purchased RILY on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $699,980 at an average of $46.67 per share.

And also on Wednesday, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased $285,945 worth of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), purchasing 20,240 shares at a cost of $14.13 a piece. Before this latest buy, Sullivan made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $235,115 shares for a cost of $15.02 a piece. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading up about 1.9% on the day Thursday. Sullivan was up about 6.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PMT trading as high as $15.04 at last check today.

