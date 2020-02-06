Thursday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: BDTX, KZR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)'s Director, Bradley J. Phd Bolzon, made a $17M buy of BDTX, purchasing 894,736 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. So far Bolzon is in the green, up about 105.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $39.00. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading up about 2.1% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased $314,200 worth of Kezar Life Sciences (KZR), purchasing 120,846 shares at a cost of $2.60 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Berger in the past twelve months. Kezar Life Sciences is trading up about 6.3% on the day Thursday. Berger was up about 33.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KZR trading as high as $3.47 in trading on Thursday.

