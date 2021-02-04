Markets
EFSC

Thursday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, PTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Enterprise Financial Services' Director, John S. Eulich, made a $273,525 purchase of EFSC, buying 7,500 shares at a cost of $36.47 a piece. Eulich was up about 4.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EFSC trading as high as $38.12 at last check today. Enterprise Financial Services is trading up about 3.2% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Eulich bought EFSC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $751,915 at an average of $29.49 per share.

And at Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Vice President Elaine Zaharis-nikas who purchased 8,800 shares for a cost of $25.33 each, for a trade totaling $222,874. Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities is trading down about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Thus far Zaharis-nikas is down about 0.9% on the purchase, with the stock changing hands as low as $25.10 at last check today.

Thursday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, PTA
VIDEO: Thursday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: EFSC, PTA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EFSC PTA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest