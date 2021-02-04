Thursday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: CFFN, TPL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Capitol Federal Financial's Executive Vice President, Anthony S. Barry, made a $126,300 purchase of CFFN, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $12.63 each. Capitol Federal Financial is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Director Murray Stahl purchased $45,280 worth of Texas Pacific Land, purchasing 50 shares at a cost of $905.60 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $456,316 at an average of $845.03 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 5.1% on the day Thursday.

