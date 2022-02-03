Markets
CLNN

Thursday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CLNN, CACI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Clene, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of CLNN, at a cost of $2.96 each, for a total investment of $300,002. Investors have the opportunity to snag CLNN at a price even lower than Matlin did, with shares trading as low as $2.69 at last check today -- that's 9.1% below Matlin's purchase price. Clene is trading down about 6.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Matlin purchased CLNN on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.3M at an average of $8.58 per share.

And at CACI International, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive, CACI Limited Gregory R. Bradford who purchased 1,111 shares at a cost of $245.92 each, for a trade totaling $273,217. Before this latest buy, Bradford made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $498,885 shares for a cost of $219.29 a piece. CACI International is trading down about 1.2% on the day Thursday. So far Bradford is in the green, up about 3.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $255.37.

Thursday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CLNN, CACI
VIDEO: Thursday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CLNN, CACI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLNN CACI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular