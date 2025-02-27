News & Insights

Thursday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: AMKR, ARDX

February 27, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

February 27, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Amkor Technology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, David D. Kim purchased 869,565 shares of AMKR, at a cost of $21.85 each, for a total investment of $19M. Kim was up about 4.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMKR trading as high as $22.86 at last check today. Amkor Technology is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

And also on Monday, Director David M. Mott bought $388,738 worth of Ardelyx, buying 77,729 shares at a cost of $5.00 each. Before this latest buy, Mott purchased ARDX at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.99M at an average of $4.75 per share. Ardelyx is trading up about 4.6% on the day Thursday. So far Mott is in the green, up about 8.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.41.

