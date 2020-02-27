Thursday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: SIX, NREF

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Six Flags Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, President, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of SIX, at a cost of $31.27 each, for a total investment of $502,638. Investors have the opportunity to buy SIX at a price even lower than Spanos did, with the stock trading as low as $24.91 in trading on Thursday -- that's 20.3% below Spanos's purchase price. Six Flags Entertainment is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Spanos made one other purchase in the past year, buying $500,742 shares for a cost of $45.73 each.

And on Tuesday, See Remarks Matthew Goetz purchased $381,092 worth of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, purchasing 20,073 shares at a cost of $18.99 a piece. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading down about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

