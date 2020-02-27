Thursday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: CNK, NGL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Cinemark Holdings' Director, Lee Roy Mitchell, made a $2M purchase of CNK, buying 74,800 shares at a cost of $26.71 each. Bargain hunters can grab CNK even cheaper than Mitchell did, with the stock changing hands as low as $23.70 at last check today which is 11.3% under Mitchell's purchase price. Cinemark Holdings is trading up about 3.3% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer H. Michael Krimbill bought $442,250 worth of NGL Energy Partners, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $8.85 a piece. Before this latest buy, Krimbill bought NGL at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $3.09M at an average of $10.82 per share. NGL Energy Partners is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to snag NGL even cheaper than Krimbill did, with shares changing hands as low as $7.73 in trading on Thursday which is 12.6% below Krimbill's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.