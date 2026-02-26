Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tyler Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Andrew D. Teed purchased 1,600 shares of TYL, for a cost of $309.91 each, for a total investment of $495,856. Teed was up about 14.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TYL trading as high as $353.69 at last check today. Tyler Technologies is trading up about 5.2% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Teed in the past twelve months.

And at Bankwell Financial Group, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Lawrence B. Seidman who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $47.40 each, for a total investment of $473,962. Before this latest buy, Seidman purchased BWFG on 6 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.05M at an average of $44.04 per share. Bankwell Financial Group is trading up about 0.2% on the day Thursday. Seidman was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BWFG trading as high as $48.35 in trading on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: TYL, BWFG

