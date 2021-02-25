Thursday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: QUIK, TPL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At QuickLogic, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of QUIK, at a cost of $7.89 each, for a total investment of $48,188. Bargain hunters are able to buy QUIK even cheaper than Pease did, with the stock changing hands as low as $6.47 at last check today -- that's 18.0% under Pease's purchase price. QuickLogic is trading down about 3.7% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Pease in the past twelve months.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Murray Stahl who bought 30 shares at a cost of $1114.08 each, for a trade totaling $33,422. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 28 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.3M at an average of $948.91 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading off about 0.1% on the day Thursday. Stahl was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TPL trading as high as $1190.00 in trading on Thursday.

