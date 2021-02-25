Markets
ATEX

Thursday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: ATEX, SPOK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Anterix, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 3,000 shares of ATEX, at a cost of $42.88 each, for a total investment of $128,625. Anterix is trading off about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Daniels made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $57,000 shares for a cost of $28.50 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director Todd J. Stein purchased $85,189 worth of Spok Holdings, purchasing 8,194 shares at a cost of $10.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stein bought SPOK at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $777,735 at an average of $10.21 per share. Spok Holdings is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday. So far Stein is in the green, up about 7.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.16.

Thursday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: ATEX, SPOK
VIDEO: Thursday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: ATEX, SPOK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATEX SPOK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest