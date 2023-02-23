Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, NextEra Energy's , Armando Pimentel Jr., made a $995,808 buy of NEE, purchasing 13,200 shares at a cost of $75.44 a piece. Investors are able to bag NEE at a price even lower than Pimentel Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $73.46 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.6% below Pimentel Jr.'s purchase price. NextEra Energy is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Pimentel Jr. in the past twelve months.

And at Redfin, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kelman who purchased 35,335 shares for a cost of $8.62 each, for a trade totaling $304,694. Redfin is trading off about 1% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: NEE, RDFN

