Thursday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: GEOS, IVAC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Geospace Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 50,000 shares of GEOS, at a cost of $5.50 each, for a total investment of $274,767. Geospace Technologies is trading up about 10.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Owens made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $81,718 shares for a cost of $5.42 a piece.

And at Intevac, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director David S. Dury who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $7.31 each, for a trade totaling $36,550. Before this latest buy, Dury made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $25,500 shares at a cost of $5.10 each. Intevac is trading off about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

