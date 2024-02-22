As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CSP (CSPI), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,160 shares of CSPI, for a cost of $31.46 each, for a total investment of $162,347. So far Nerges is in the green, up about 25.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $39.54. CSP is trading up about 14.9% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Nerges bought CSPI at 19 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.41M at an average of $13.81 per share.

And at Civista Bancshares (CIVB), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Senior Vice President Michael D. Mulford who bought 2,000 shares for a cost of $15.82 each, for a trade totaling $31,640. This buy marks the first one filed by Mulford in the past year. Civista Bancshares is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to grab CIVB at a price even lower than Mulford did, with the stock changing hands as low as $15.26 at last check today which is 3.5% under Mulford's purchase price.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/22 Insider Buying Report: CSPI, CIVB

