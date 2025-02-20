News & Insights

Thursday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: RZLT, CVS

February 20, 2025 — 10:35 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rezolute (RZLT), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Sunday, Young-jin Kim purchased 1,250,000 shares of RZLT, for a cost of $4.00 each, for a total investment of $5M. Kim was up about 18.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RZLT trading as high as $4.75 at last check today. Rezolute is trading down about 0.4% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Kim made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $369,858 shares at a cost of $3.20 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased $2.00M worth of CVS Health (CVS), purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $66.70 each. Before this latest buy, Mahoney made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $500,294 shares for a cost of $54.49 each. CVS Health is trading off about 0.5% on the day Thursday. Investors are able to snag CVS at a price even lower than Mahoney did, with shares changing hands as low as $65.71 at last check today which is 1.5% under Mahoney's purchase price.

