Thursday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: APPS

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Digital Turbine's Director, Robert M. Deutschman, made a $133,700 purchase of APPS, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $6.69 a piece. Deutschman was up about 5.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with APPS trading as high as $7.06 at last check today. Digital Turbine is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday.

