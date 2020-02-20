Thursday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: ALTG, ADTN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Alta Equipment Group's Director, Daniel Shribman, made a $499,996 buy of ALTG, purchasing 47,393 shares at a cost of $10.55 each. Alta Equipment Group is trading down about 0.9% on the day Thursday. This buy marks the first one filed by Shribman in the past twelve months.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Product Officer Daniel T. Whalen purchased $177,367 worth of Adtran, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $8.87 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Whalen in the past twelve months. Adtran is trading up about 6.6% on the day Thursday. Whalen was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ADTN trading as high as $9.36 in trading on Thursday.

