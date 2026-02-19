Markets
Thursday 2/19 Insider Buying Report: FCPT, ASST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Four Corners Property Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 10,080 shares of FCPT, for a cost of $24.73 each, for a total investment of $249,321. So far Lenehan is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.41. Four Corners Property Trust is trading up about 1.1% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Lenehan made one other purchase in the past year, buying $199,390 shares at a cost of $25.40 each.

And also on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Pham purchased $115,095 worth of Strive, purchasing 14,114 shares at a cost of $8.15 each. Strive Inc is trading down about 2.3% on the day Thursday.

