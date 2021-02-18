Thursday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: CRVS, SGFY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Corvus Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Richard A. Miller, M.D. purchased 100,000 shares of CRVS, for a cost of $3.50 each, for a total investment of $350,000. So far Miller, M.D. is in the green, up about 7.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $3.75. Corvus Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 2.5% on the day Thursday.

And on Tuesday, Director Vivian E. Riefberg bought $333,600 worth of Signify Health, buying 13,900 shares at a cost of $24.00 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Riefberg in the past year. Signify Health is trading off about 1.4% on the day Thursday. So far Riefberg is in the green, up about 57.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.81.

