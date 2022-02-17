As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Dominion Energy's CEO, Robert M. Blue, made a $249,325 purchase of D, buying 3,180 shares at a cost of $78.40 a piece. Dominion Energy Inc is trading up about 0.6% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Blue bought D on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.5M at an average of $71.28 per share.

And at Sonoco Products, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Staff VP,Treasurer Harold G. Cummings III who bought 2,200 shares at a cost of $56.45 each, for a total investment of $124,187. Sonoco Products is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday. So far Cummings III is in the green, up about 3.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $58.36.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: D, SON

