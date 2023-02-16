Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Vera Therapeutics' Director, Beth C. Seidenberg, made a $72,490 purchase of VERA, buying 10,072 shares at a cost of $7.20 a piece. So far Seidenberg is in the green, up about 15.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.34. Vera Therapeutics is trading up about 5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Seidenberg made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2,900 shares at a cost of $7.25 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director Murray Stahl bought $39,879 worth of Texas Pacific Land, buying 21 shares at a cost of $1899.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 247 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $8.67M at an average of $1776.16 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/16 Insider Buying Report: VERA, TPL

