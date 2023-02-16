Markets
VERA

Thursday 2/16 Insider Buying Report: VERA, TPL

February 16, 2023 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Vera Therapeutics' Director, Beth C. Seidenberg, made a $72,490 purchase of VERA, buying 10,072 shares at a cost of $7.20 a piece. So far Seidenberg is in the green, up about 15.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $8.34. Vera Therapeutics is trading up about 5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Seidenberg made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2,900 shares at a cost of $7.25 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director Murray Stahl bought $39,879 worth of Texas Pacific Land, buying 21 shares at a cost of $1899.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stahl purchased TPL at 247 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $8.67M at an average of $1776.16 per share. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 0.8% on the day Thursday.

Thursday 2/16 Insider Buying Report: VERA, TPL
VIDEO: Thursday 2/16 Insider Buying Report: VERA, TPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERA
TPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.