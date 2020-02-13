Markets
NGL

Thursday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: NGL, PPD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NGL Energy Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer H. Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL, for a cost of $9.68 each, for a total investment of $967,950. NGL Energy Partners is trading up about 1.5% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Krimbill bought NGL on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.12M at an average of $11.44 per share.

And at PPD, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Operating Officer William J. Sharbaugh who purchased 30,000 shares for a cost of $27.00 each, for a trade totaling $810,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sharbaugh in the past year. PPD is trading off about 1% on the day Thursday. So far Sharbaugh is in the green, up about 19.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $32.25.

Thursday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: NGL, PPD
VIDEO: Thursday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: NGL, PPD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NGL PPD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular