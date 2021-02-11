Thursday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: PENN, BV

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Penn National Gaming, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 820 shares of PENN, at a cost of $120.99 each, for a total investment of $99,212. Bargain hunters can snag PENN at a price even lower than Scaccetti did, with shares trading as low as $110.01 at last check today -- that's 9.1% under Scaccetti's purchase price. Penn National Gaming is trading off about 2.3% on the day Thursday. Before this latest buy, Scaccetti purchased PENN at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $71,296 at an average of $18.88 per share.

And at BrightView Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by President, Landscape Dev. Thomas C. Donnelly who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $15.32 each, for a total investment of $76,600. Before this latest buy, Donnelly made one other purchase in the past year, buying $68,900 shares for a cost of $13.78 a piece. BrightView Holdings is trading off about 0.7% on the day Thursday. Bargain hunters are able to grab BV even cheaper than Donnelly did, with shares changing hands as low as $14.91 in trading on Thursday -- that's 2.7% under Donnelly's purchase price.

