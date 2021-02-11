Thursday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: KLIC, BW

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kulicke & Soffa Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of KLIC, at a cost of $43.31 each, for a total investment of $100,046. So far Milzcik is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $47.37. Kulicke & Soffa Industries, is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth M. Young bought $100,000 worth of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, buying 17,094 shares at a cost of $5.85 each. Before this latest buy, Young bought BW on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $173,043 at an average of $2.66 per share. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is trading up about 3.7% on the day Thursday. Young was up about 35.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BW trading as high as $7.94 at last check today.

