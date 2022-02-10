As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Rocket Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of RCKT, for a cost of $17.34 each, for a total investment of $381,513. So far Shah is in the green, up about 20.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $20.90. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 8% on the day Thursday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Shah in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Director George H. Brown purchased $170,353 worth of Exponent, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $85.18 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Brown in the past year. Exponent Inc. is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: RCKT, EXPO

