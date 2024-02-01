Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Arrivent Biopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director James Healy purchased 444,444 shares of AVBP, for a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $8M. So far Healy is in the green, up about 21.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $21.94. Arrivent Biopharma is trading up about 0.7% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Jason Stabell purchased $1.18M worth of Epsilon Energy, purchasing 245,200 shares at a cost of $4.82 each. Before this latest buy, Stabell bought EPSN on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $414,295 at an average of $5.21 per share. Epsilon Energy is trading up about 0.4% on the day Thursday. So far Stabell is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.20.

VIDEO: Thursday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: AVBP, EPSN

